WWE Road to WrestleMania results: Major championship Cage match, Dominik Mysterio continues streak, Penta rematch, Rhea Ripley snaps (Hannover, 3/16)

WWE is continuing its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour of Europe. This year, the annual tour runs for 18 days, and the third stop was today at ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany. This was the city's third time hosting WWE, after its debut in April 2010 and return in February 2017.

World Wrestling Entertainment brought RAW and SmackDown stars to Hannover for an eight-match card. Lilian Garcia served as ring announcer, while Sebastian Hackl hosted the event. The non-televised live event opened with Jey Uso defeating Dominik Mysterio. This was Dirty Dom's 24th straight singles loss at non-televised shows.

Ludwig Kaiser came out next to a big pop from his fellow Germans, as he did on Saturday at the show in Dortmund. He defeated Grayson Waller, who had Austin Theory at ringside with him, then cut a babyface promo. The third bout of the night saw Lyra Valkyria retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship over Zoey Stark.

Penta then defeated Chad Gable for the third time. Zero-Fear debuted in WWE with a win over American Made leader in January, then defeated him again on Saturday in Dortmund. A Hannover Street Fight was held next, with Rhea Ripley defeating Liv Morgan in a brutal brawl that left marks on her body. The Eradicator then snapped and put Raquel Rodriguez through a table to once again go over the Women's Tag Team Champions and send the show into intermission.

The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY put on a tag team clinic after the break. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano just two days after DIY dropped the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Street Profits on SmackDown. LA Knight then retained his United States Championship over Shinsuke Nakamura for the second night.

Sunday's WWE live event in Deutschland was headlined by a Cage match. To much fanfare from the crowd, Gunther defeated AJ Styles to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The wrestling legends did all the usual cage spots, but the finish saw The Ring General escape over the top, pausing to kick the door into AJ's face as he tried to crawl out. There was a post-match show of respect.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Live Event results

Here are the full results from the non-televised live event at TIU Arena in Hannover, Germany, on Sunday, March 16:

Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio Ludwig Kaiser defeated Grayson Waller Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark Penta defeated Chad Gable Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan Intermission The Motor City Machine Guns defeated DIY United States Championship: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther (c) defeated AJ Styles

WWE will continue the tour on Monday with RAW in Brussels, Belgium, then SmackDown on Friday in Bologna, Italy. The final stop will be RAW on March 31 in London.

