WWE legend Paul Heyman recently amplified the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledging Roman Reigns by retweeting a post shared by Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Heyman recently reshared a picture of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo raising a finger and pointing it at the sky - a gesture widely associated with Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

The WWE Universe often employs the aforementioned action to acknowledge the Tribal Chief's unparalleled dominance in the business.

The Usos took to Twitter to reshare the post with an added caption that read "YeeeT!". The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions use the popular phrase repeatedly during their segments.

Ronaldo was pictured from his last game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Portugal was knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals by Morocco, who became the first African nation to reach that stage in the competition's history.

The loss seemingly marked the end of 37-year-old Ronaldo's trophyless run at the World Cup.

Jey Uso teases huge surprise for Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso finally accepted Sami Zayn after he sacrificed his best friend Kevin Owens for the Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. The two have been shown as great friends on television ever since.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso approached Zyan backstage and advised him to change his appearance. The champion insisted that the Honorary Uce cut his hair and bear to style himself like the other members of the faction.

While proposing the idea, Jey Uso also said that something big might happen for Sami Zayn in the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The episode will also see Roman Reigns return on television following The Bloodline's big win at Survivor Series WarGames.

Zayn's relationship with The Bloodline is one of the year's biggest storylines. Thus, it will be interesting to see what awaits the former Intercontinental champion on the blue brand.

