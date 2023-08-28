Top WWE name explains when they use Finn Balor’s “Demon” persona

Finn Balor's "Demon" persona has captivated fans for a long time now. The star has used it on multiple occasions, most recently at WrestleMania in a defeat against Edge. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently explained when the company uses the Demon persona for Balor.

Road Dogg (real-life Brian James) is currently the Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE. Given his position in the company, he deals with a lot of superstars and has a lot of insight into the inner workings of WWE's booking process.

The Hall of Famer recently spoke about Balor's "Demon" persona on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast. He explained that WWE decides to "break out The Demon" persona on rare occasions when it looks like he will emerge victorious.

"I feel like you break out "The Demon" when you know you're going over, do you know what I mean? I think that's from a booking standpoint too, because I think once "The Demon" loses you go, 'Oh, so he's not special,' do you know what I mean," James said. "So, he's not otherworldly and part of you that we don't normally see, because look, is it real or is it not?" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Former WWE writer was all praise for Finn Balor

Balor's first run on the main roster started out well when he captured the Universal Championship. However, his career was derailed due to an injury.

The Prince returned to NXT, where he honed his skills some more and even had an NXT Title run. Since his return to the main roster, Balor has been on a roll with The Judgment Day.

Even former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was all praise for Balor on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, stating that his mic skills have improved since his second NXT run.

"Hopefully, they have a cool plan for him because everybody loves Finn Balor. Good looking dude, super shredded, more shredded than Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee wishes he was as shredded as Finn Balor. He has gotten better on the mic, especially over the last say two years. Very much since they brought him back from NXT. His skills on the mic have really, really improved."

Balor's efforts seemed to have paid off since he has found himself in the World Heavyweight Championship picture against Seth Rollins as of late. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

