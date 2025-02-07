Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk undoubtedly possess immense star power that can generate significant revenue for WWE. However, Tommy Carlucci recently questioned the star power of a former champion.

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by eliminating John Cena at Lucas Oil Stadium. He met Gunther on Monday Night RAW and spoke about possibly facing him at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The YEET Master is also set to appear on SmackDown tonight, where he could tease a showdown with The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show on Behind The Turnbuckle, Tommy Carlucci questioned the 39-year-old star's ability to headline in a match against Gunther at The Showcase of The Immortals. The former WWE employee acknowledged Jey Uso's work ethic and character but asserted that he lacks the star power of top-tier talents like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

"You're gonna tell me Jey Uso main event against Gunther is going to sell out the first or second night? I'm sorry, I don't see it. I like Jey Uso a lot, I think he's great, I know him, I worked with him for years. You couldn't meet a nicer guy who works his a** off and just does everything the right way. But I don't think he's on the level of Cody, Roman, [or] Punk. I'm sorry, I just don't see it at all," Carlucci said. [From 04:50 to 05:18]

You can watch the full episode below:

Tommy Carlucci wants to see Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania

On the WWE RAW episode before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, a promo battle unfolded between The American Nightmare and The Second City Saint. Punk vowed to win the 30-man gimmick match but ultimately failed to do so.

In an episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci claimed he wants to see Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 after their heated verbal exchange on the red brand.

"After watching that promo tonight, I want to see Punk and Rhodes go at it at WrestleMania," he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see what Jey Uso has in store for his appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight. It remains to be seen whether he will challenge Rhodes or Gunther.

