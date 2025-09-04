Top WWE name wants to retire John Cena

John Cena's final WWE run is set to end in December 2025, and one top name is ready to retire The Leader of The Cenation if he gets the opportunity before the end of the year. The name in question is Oba Femi.

Ad

Oba Femi has dominated the developmental brand for nearly two years, and there are no signs of The Ruler of NXT slowing down in his reign as the champion. However, the current NXT Champion has scouted the field on WWE's main roster and would be down to retire a few names if given the opportunity.

In an interview with Going Ringside, the current NXT Champion stated he would be down to show Cena the way out in his final few months as a performer. Moreover, Femi stated he would retire The Leader of the Cenation if he gets a match with him in the coming months.

Ad

Trending

"If I could catch John Cena, [You would fight him on his way out?] I'll put him out. [You would retire John Cena?] I'll show him the way out. He's on his way out. So, watch your step. I would [retire John Cena]," Femi said. (From 06:00 to 06:15)

Ad

Top WWE name is ready to retire John Cena's long-time rival

The Leader of Cenation's heel turn didn't go the way one would've imagined, but The Franchise Player got the opportunity to have a final match with Randy Orton. The 48-year-old legend has history with The Viper, and with a role reversal in their final encounter, Cena left Missouri with a win over his longtime rival.

Ad

In the same interview from Going Ringside, the current NXT Champion, Oba Femi, would be open to facing Randy Orton and would be down to show him the way out, as names like The Viper have been on the top of the card for years, and Femi thinks new superstars should replace them.

Currently, the 14-time WWE World Champion is feuding with Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see if Oba Femi gets to lock horns with some of the legends in the industry before they retire.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Going Ringside and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More