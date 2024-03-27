Top WWE NXT faction takes over hosting duties for WrestleMania weekend show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that a top heel faction would host the upcoming Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event happening during WrestleMania 40 weekend on April 6, 2024.

The group in question is The Meta-Four, which includes Noam Dar, Lash Legend, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson. Last night on NXT, the three-time Heritage Cup Champion and his stablemates caused chaos by hijacking the production room while the lights went off.

After the lights were back, Dar mentioned that the wrestling world couldn't have NXT's biggest show of the year without the galaxy's megastars. Lash Legend announced that The Meta-Four had made its way to WrestleMania weekend, as they would officially host Stand & Deliver 2024.

Oro Mensah took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the significant development with the WWE Universe ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

"The Hostesses with the Mostes, Meta Four," he wrote.

Jakara Jackson tweeted that The Meta-Four was the best choice to host Stand & Deliver.

"YUUUP YOU SAW IT! No one betta than Meta four to host this years #StandAndDeliver #WWENXT CHECK," she wrote.

Oba Femi will defend his title against two popular WWE Superstars at NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT star Oba Femi captured the North American Championship from Dragon Lee last year and is headed to defend the title in a Triple Threat Match during WrestleMania XL weekend.

On the latest episode of NXT, Dijak picked up a big win over Shawn Spears following a hard-hitting contest. Meanwhile, Josh Briggs defeated Duke Hudson to make his way to Philadephia.

Oba Femi came out in front of the fans and mentioned that Dijak and Briggs had earned a shot at his North American Championship at Stand & Deliver. WWE fans will have to wait and see what Shawn Michaels has in his arsenal to make the WrestleMania 40 weekend's NXT event a massive hit.

