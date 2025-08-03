Top WWE official recalls how Seth Rollins nearly lost his job; impressed with growth after SummerSlam

Seth Rollins pulled off the "Ruse of the Century" this week at WWE SummerSlam. The star cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

It was an emotional moment for Punk as he won the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the Best in the World could not celebrate for long, as Rollins marched into the ring and cashed in. The Visionary didn't need his crutches and knee brace as he stomped his adversary into the ring mat for the win.

During the SummerSlam post-show, Triple H recalled how he's seen Rollins growing in the system. Hunter mentioned that the talented star sometimes got in his own way. He noted that Rollins had matured a lot since his NXT days and now has the chip to become the best in the system rather than fight the system.

Ad

Trending

"The difference between Seth Rollins and NXT and Seth Rollins now is Seth Rollins then had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, but sometimes to his detriment. And there were a lot of moments where, I had to have a conversation with Seth about, 'Yeah, you're no longer going to be here if we continue this.' And to see that growth, to see that superstar channel that mindset, to see him focus that mindset into one place where it's all about being successful now. The chip isn't to fight the system. The chip is to be the best in the system, and he proved that again tonight. Smarter than everybody else, a step ahead of everybody else." [From 1:01:09 onwards]

Ad

Ad

With CM Punk stunned and Rollins once again on top, the fallout from SummerSlam is bound to reshape WWE’s main event scene in the coming weeks.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More