Top WWE official recalls how Seth Rollins nearly lost his job; impressed with growth after SummerSlam

Seth Rollins pulled off the "Ruse of the Century" this week at WWE SummerSlam. The star cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.
It was an emotional moment for Punk as he won the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the Best in the World could not celebrate for long, as Rollins marched into the ring and cashed in. The Visionary didn't need his crutches and knee brace as he stomped his adversary into the ring mat for the win.
During the SummerSlam post-show, Triple H recalled how he's seen Rollins growing in the system. Hunter mentioned that the talented star sometimes got in his own way. He noted that Rollins had matured a lot since his NXT days and now has the chip to become the best in the system rather than fight the system.
"The difference between Seth Rollins and NXT and Seth Rollins now is Seth Rollins then had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, but sometimes to his detriment. And there were a lot of moments where, I had to have a conversation with Seth about, 'Yeah, you're no longer going to be here if we continue this.' And to see that growth, to see that superstar channel that mindset, to see him focus that mindset into one place where it's all about being successful now. The chip isn't to fight the system. The chip is to be the best in the system, and he proved that again tonight. Smarter than everybody else, a step ahead of everybody else." [From 1:01:09 onwards]
With CM Punk stunned and Rollins once again on top, the fallout from SummerSlam is bound to reshape WWE’s main event scene in the coming weeks.
