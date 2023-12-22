Top WWE official responds to legal appeal from Judgment Day member following recent loss

A top WWE official has responded to a legal appeal from a Judgment Day member following a recent loss.

This past week on RAW, R-Truth interrupted the Judgment Day's segment on the red brand and believed he was a member of the group. When confronted by JD McDonagh, Truth challenged him to a Loser Leaves Judgment Day match later that night. Although it seemed like a ridiculous idea, given that Truth was not part of the group, Damian Priest accepted the challenge.

The duo battled on the rope during the match when they both crashed through a table. Since Truth was on top of JD, he was able to pin him. However, McDonagh later took to social media to point out that his shoulder was not on the mat.

JD has since taken things one step further when he threatened to file a lawsuit if WWE does not overturn this decision. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has now responded to this appeal, stating that the referee's decision is final.

"As always in cases such as this, the referee’s decision is final, and this matter is officially closed. Happy holidays!" he wrote.

Wrestling veteran believes Judgment Day member Damian Priest will have a successful cash-in

Ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, he has tried to cash in multiple times on Seth Rollins, but his plans have been foiled every time.

Despite these failed attempts, wrestling veteran Konnan stated on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast that he believes Priest will successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase when he gets the chance.

"The problem is, if they were going to do him / [Seth] Rollins, [CM] Punk showed up, which is a more interesting story than [Damian] Priest and Rollins, right? And, right now, they want to cash in on the Punk / Rollins... Priest is a main event player, you know. If they keep him busy till it's his turn, you could still, you know. He could wait... He's been great in everything they've asked of him." (From 1:05 to 1:40)

It will be interesting to see if JD McDonagh goes through with his legal notice and files a lawsuit against his employer.

