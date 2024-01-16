Top WWE official takes shot at Nick Aldis ahead of RAW

Nick Aldis' way of doing business has not pleased a top WWE official.

Adam Pearce was made the official General Manager of RAW by Triple H after he was impressed with the way Pearce was running things on both RAW and SmackDown for several months. In addition, Triple H announced that Nick Aldis would take on a similar role for the blue brand.

Since becoming the GM of RAW, Pearce has been working hard to play a fair hand. He has given many superstars the chance to succeed. One such example is Jinder Mahal, who will be facing Seth Rollins tonight in a World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW.

Ahead of the title clash, Nick Aldis took to social media to hint that there will be more opportunities for the Modern Day Maharaja on the blue brand. Adam Pearce wasn't too happy about this and fired some shots at his counterpart.

"Free Advice to Rookie Wrestlers/GMs: Trying to do business in public over social media demonstrates a lack of business acumen and professional respect. Don’t tweet your feet in your mouth."

It will be interesting to see how Aldis will respond to this tweet by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

