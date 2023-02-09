Top WWE personality apparently passed on drafting Sami Zayn in 2019

According to Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman apparently passed on drafting Sami Zayn in 2019.

WWE usually holds its annual draft after WrestleMania, where they shuffle the roster a bit. Some of the stars from RAW get a chance to go to SmackDown and vice versa.

In 2019, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were both working for WWE. The former was in charge of the RAW talent, while the latter oversaw the SmackDown roster.

Both men sat down to discuss who they wanted for their respective rosters. It was then that Heyman passed on someone who would become one of the top stars in the company a few years later.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Paul Heyman passed on Sami Zayn, sending him to SmackDown instead.

"SmackDown was about to debut on FOX Network, which is a very, very big deal," Bischoff said. "I didn't know Sami [Zayn], so as we sit down and we're shuffling the deck and looking at the names on the roster and all of that. Sami was in the category where Paul would say, 'No, you take him.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. https://t.co/fbDfzA3nJE

Eric Bischoff calls Sami Zayn a utility guy

Despite not working for long with WWE and Sami Zayn in 2019, Bischoff gave his opinion on the best part of working with Zayn by saying that he was "a utility guy."

"The best part of listening to a cat like Sami is the nuggets of gold that you find when you read a little bit between the lines," Bischoff said. "I love the fact that Sami was one of those, I'll call him a utility guy." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times. Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times. 💔 https://t.co/aumTiIn1hP

The move turned out great for Sami, who is now one of the hottest acts in the company and will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Do you think Heyman made the right call in 2019? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes