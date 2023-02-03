Top WWE personality claims he had no role in firing Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was recently released from WWE in one of the most surprising incidents of the last few months.

The former Absolution star was the NXT Women's Champion for a whopping 413 days. On the December 13 episode of NXT, Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez in what was an abrupt end to her reign. A day later, the leader of Toxic Attraction was released from the company.

Shawn Michaels is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and handles the NXT brand. He appeared on a media call for the upcoming Vengeance Day premium live event and spoke about Mandy's release.

The Heartbreak Kid stated that he was not the one to fire her and that he only handles the creative aspect of the former Black and Gold brand. He then praised the released star, claiming that she was fantastic and that he really enjoyed working with her.

He concluded by asserting that Roxanne Perez was always in line to be the next champion, just that it happened a few weeks earlier than expected.

Booker T feels Mandy Rose could have achieved more success in WWE

The reported reason for WWE's decision to release Mandy Rose was the 32-year-old star having a sexually explicit fan page. It was reported that the former WWE NXT Women's Champion was more keen on continuing that venture over wrestling, if given a choice.

Booker T weighed in on that decision.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, heights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young and she had so much so much raw potential than TikTok photos."[35:49 - 36:34]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Mandy Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, has revealed that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she got released by WWE.



- TMZ Mandy Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, has revealed that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she got released by WWE. - TMZ https://t.co/OAribVIvqP

﻿Mandy earned over a million dollars in the month of December, as revealed by FanTime, so she is clearly doing very well for herself financially. Considering the fact that she is only 32 years old, a future return cannot be ruled out.

