Top WWE personality reacts to Jey Uso superkicking Bloodline member on SmackDown

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman did not have a great night during the latest episode of SmackDown. He got kicked in the face by Jey Uso. Now, WWE personality Kayla Braxton reacted to the Wise Man getting laid out.

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman have had their share of banter on SmackDown over the past few years. The two personalities often interact with each other, even on social media, and share a good camaraderie.

After what happened to Jimmy Uso last week on the blue brand, Jey was out to the ring on the latest episode of SmackDown, and he cut a scathing promo on Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman came out with Solo Sikoa and blamed Jey for what happened to his brother last week. Things escalated quickly, and Solo and Jey got into an altercation. Even Heyman wasn't spared by Jey Uso, who superkicked the Wise Man.

Kayla Braxton reacted to the segment and said that Jey Uso did a "slightly" better job than she would have.

"He probably did a slightly better job than I woulda done."

Check out the tweet below:

Jey Uso will now come face-to-face with Roman Reigns next week to discuss their rules of engagement. Given the animosity involved, anything can happen next week between The Bloodline and Jey Uso.

What do you think will happen next week on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.