Top WWE personality on his spiritual connection with Roman Reigns

Since Roman Reigns debuted The Tribal Chief gimmick in 2020, the only person who has been by his side for almost that entire time is his Special Counsel Paul Heyman.

Having worked very closely with Roman's father, Sika, and uncle Afa of the Wild Samoans, Paul Heyman has a very special connection to the Anoa'i Bloodline.

Speaking with SI Media, Paul Heyman was asked how it feels to work so closely with Roman Reigns for over the past two and a half years.

"Spiritually orgasmic. I often say the relationship, when you work with somebody so closely behind the scenes in the pursuit of doing something that can garner this type of critical acclaim, that the pursuit has to be so transparent and so open with one another that in a completely non-sexual way, you’re far more intimate with that person than you are with your own family. Because in order to reach those levels, you have to expose your own vulnerabilities, your own fears, and your own concerns." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Cody Rhodes on facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Since returning to WWE last year, The American Nightmare has made it clear that he is back to win a World Title in honor of his late great father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, Cody Rhodes said that his current storyline with Roman Reigns is as real as it gets.

"I would say that everything everyone has been watching since I came back at the Royal Rumble is real. In an industry where there's a suspension of disbelief and areas of gray, this is the most real anything has ever been, trying to win a title that my family never touched. The last opportunity they had for it was in the late 70s. It's as real as it gets." [6:05 – 6:35] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Despite Cody Rhodes riding a wave of momentum, it will take a herculean effort to beat The Head of the Table at WrestleMania, considering Roman has held the gold for more than 920 days.

