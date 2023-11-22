Top WWE RAW Superstar replacing Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40 won't please many fans, says Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer believes many fans would not be happy if Cody Rhodes does not faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran in question is Bully Ray. Cody Rhodes has been chasing The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since his return to the Stamford-based company last year. The American Nightmare had a shot at the title at WrestleMania 39 but failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline. Many, including Bully Ray, now believe Rhodes would have another opportunity to capture the championship at WrestleMania 40. But could a certain Apex Predator take his spot?

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray suggested that Randy Orton could betray Rhodes at Survivor Series to start a feud before The American Nightmare clashes with Reigns again. Meanwhile, he pointed out that many fans would not be happy if The Viper took Rhodes' rumored position as The Tribal Chief's WrestleMania 40 opponent.

"If it's not Cody versus Roman, if it's for some reason it would be Randy versus Roman, I don't think many people in the WWE Universe would be happy about that," he said. [From 11:55 to 12:04]

Cody Rhodes recently clashed with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. He will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the returning Randy Orton next Saturday to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

However, The American Nightmare made a surprising appearance last Friday on SmackDown. He rushed to ringside to save LA Knight from a brutal attack from The Bloodline. His recent actions seemingly set the ground for igniting his storyline with The Tribal Chief.

