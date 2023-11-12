"Him and I absolutely don't love each other" - Cody Rhodes addresses relationship with top WWE Superstar

Cody Rhodes recently addressed his relationship with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their WarGames match at the 2023 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary had a fierce rivalry last year that saw Rhodes defeat Rollins in three matches at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. However, the two will join forces with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to face The Judgment Day in a WarGames match at the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking about the anticipated WarGames match on Gabby AF, Rhodes opened up about his relationship with Rollins. He claimed he has no heat with The Visionary despite their disliking of each other.

"Seth Rollins, who him and I absolutely don't love each other. I don't know. I don't have any heat with him but that's always a tricky situation with Seth. But judging from the main event he just put on for Monday, he's up to any challenge," Rhodes said. [From 46:55 to 47:15]

Seth Rollins defended his WWE World Heavyweight Title twice in November

Within the span of three days, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship twice on televised shows. His first title defense came at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia when he defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his championship.

Two days later, The Visionary offered Sami Zayn a championship opportunity, which the latter accepted. The two squared off in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Despite Zayn's efforts, he failed to dethrone Rollins.

After the match, the two were attacked by The Judgment Day. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes later came to their aid. Adam Pearce and security broke the brawl up before the RAW General Manager announced that the two groups would square off at Survivor Series in a WarGames match.

