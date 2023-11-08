4 WWE stars Seth Rollins can defend his title against on RAW before Survivor Series

Living up to his promise of becoming a fighting champion, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship on RAW this past week against Sami Zayn in a competitive, friendly title bout.

The Visionary has already been booked for Survivor Series 2023. Rollins will team up with Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), plus JD McDonagh inside WarGames.

As strong as his hold is on the World Heavyweight Title, Rollins may lose the belt before Survivor Series, especially if he continues taking random challengers on RAW.

On that note, let's look at four WWE Superstars Seth Rollins can defend the World Heavyweight Championship against before Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. "Main Event" Jey Uso receives the opportunity of a lifetime

Despite being Seth Rollins' close ally against The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn showed little hesitation in challenging the champion. Likewise, "Main Event" Jey Uso could request his fellow Survivor Series tag team partner for a championship shot.

"Main Event" Jey Uso came super close to winning the Unified WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023 before his twin brother cost him a massive upset victory. Although Jimmy and The Bloodline still loom in the background, Jey's chances of becoming World Champion on RAW are much higher.

The benefit of booking this encounter is the opportunities it creates. While it may start as a friendly bout, it could translate into a full-fledged program upon Survivor Series: WarGames.

#3. The Miz

After prevailing in a competitive, star-studded Fatal Four Way match, The Miz earned the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Awesome One recently underwent a babyface turn and gained quite a lot of momentum. With eight titles already in the bag, Miz could prove to be Gunther's toughest opponent.

However, before The A-Lister challenges The Ring General in Chicago, he could aim a bit higher by targeting Seth Rollins. Since The Miz is nowhere near the World Title scene, a random open challenge could be the only way of booking this bout.

As for storyline progression, Imperium costing The Awesome One the World Heavyweight Championship would add fuel to The Miz-Gunther match at Survivor Series.

#2. Drew McIntyre challenges Seth Rollins to a rematch

Fans may have been too quick in picking potential future opponents for Seth Rollins, especially considering that Drew McIntyre hasn't formally abandoned his pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship.

When asked about his loss to Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, McIntyre walked off without giving a response. With that cliffhanger, The Scottish Warrior may be buying time and rethinking his game plan to increase his odds of winning the title the next time he competes in a championship bout.

McIntyre does not have a clear direction heading into Survivor Series: WarGames. A rematch against Rollins, though, would keep him in the spotlight.

#1. The American Nightmare and The Visionary meet yet again

It's impossible to separate Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes from each other. Rollins was Rhodes' first opponent after the latter's stunning return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The rest, as they say, is history because the two veterans of the sport created magic in the ring and on the mic in a memorable rivalry.

WWE has kept them distant in the last few months, but Rhodes needs to finish the story, and Seth Rollins stands in his way. Although they will be on the same team inside WarGames, they are not best friends, and some unresolved conflicts may resurface before they head to Chicago.

The only problem is that a match of such magnitude is best saved for a massive occasion like WrestleMania. Thus, it is very unlikely to happen, but the possibility is mouth-watering.

Who do you think will take the World Heavyweight Championship away from Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

