Top WWE star accuses Jey Uso of being a "bully," threatens legal action

A popular WWE star did not hold back in criticizing Jey Uso for his recent actions. While the wrestling world seems to be enjoying The Yeet's Master's rise, Grayson Waller did not have the best of interactions with him on this week's RAW.

Jey is gearing up to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the likely main event of WrestleMania 41. His back-and-forth with The Ring General has generated a ton of buzz among the viewers. Apart from making the save for Otis and Akira Tozawa, who was being assaulted by Gunther on RAW, Jey Uso also had a memorable segment with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Jey didn't take kindly to Waller calling him a "meme" and struck him with a Superkick. The Australian star has now taken to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself after the attack and slammed The Yeet Master for being a bully.

"I’m sick of this walking meme attacking me unprovoked. I don’t appreciate a bully in the workplace. My attorney will be in touch#Yeet," tweeted Waller.

By the looks of it, it seems like WWE could book a match between Jey Uso and Grayson Waller soon, where they could get the chance to settle their differences.

