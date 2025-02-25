  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Top WWE star accuses Jey Uso of being a "bully," threatens legal action

Top WWE star accuses Jey Uso of being a "bully," threatens legal action

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 25, 2025 04:40 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Jey Uso is a popular star on WWE RAW (Image credits - WWE's official website)

A popular WWE star did not hold back in criticizing Jey Uso for his recent actions. While the wrestling world seems to be enjoying The Yeet's Master's rise, Grayson Waller did not have the best of interactions with him on this week's RAW.

Ad

Jey is gearing up to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the likely main event of WrestleMania 41. His back-and-forth with The Ring General has generated a ton of buzz among the viewers. Apart from making the save for Otis and Akira Tozawa, who was being assaulted by Gunther on RAW, Jey Uso also had a memorable segment with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Jey didn't take kindly to Waller calling him a "meme" and struck him with a Superkick. The Australian star has now taken to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself after the attack and slammed The Yeet Master for being a bully.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m sick of this walking meme attacking me unprovoked. I don’t appreciate a bully in the workplace. My attorney will be in touch#Yeet," tweeted Waller.

By the looks of it, it seems like WWE could book a match between Jey Uso and Grayson Waller soon, where they could get the chance to settle their differences.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी