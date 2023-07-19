Top WWE star admits that he took fans booing him really personally

As a WWE Superstar, one trait you have to possess is having a thick skin, especially as a heel, with many people in attendance looking to boo you out of the building.

One star who seemingly struggled with heat from the fans early in his wrestling career was Logan Paul. The 28-year-old debuted for the company in 2021, working alongside Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast with the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Logan spoke about the struggles he had with negative reactions from the fans.

"I’m obviously a heel, and I like it. But I didn’t at first. When I first got there, and people started booing me. I really took it personally. I just didn’t understand. No, I was p*ssed. Bruce Prichard came back. He was like that was amazing, they hate you. Why is that amazing? Like, I’m affected by this." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Check out the full video below:

After being in the company for over two years, Logan has now settled into his role as a bad guy, with him generating a huge response from the fans every time he's on TV.

Logan Paul is ready to face a 34-year-old WWE star

Over the past few weeks, the social media star has been embroiled in a rivalry with the high-flying WWE Superstar Ricochet.

Continuing on IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul explained why he wants to face the former Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th.

"A part of me wants to show who the better athlete is, I want to 'out athlete' the athlete. I think we could have one of the most physically spectacular shows of all time. I would love to absolutely melt the house down with Ricochet," said Logan.

As a WWE Superstar, Logan Paul has proved that he can hang with the company's biggest stars, with him having faced performers like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz.

Which potential match are you looking forward to at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.