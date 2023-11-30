Top WWE star angry after Randy Orton forgives Jey Uso: "You gotta be f’in kidding me"

A WWE Superstar isn't thrilled with Randy Orton forgiving Jey Uso on this week's RAW.

The Viper made his big WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Jey Uso seemed nervous over Orton's return as he was partly responsible for Orton's hiatus that lasted more than a year.

On this week's RAW, Randy Orton made it clear that he will go after every member of The Bloodline. Later, Jey Uso approached Orton backstage and apologized for the events of last year involving The Bloodline. In response, Orton told Jey to let bygones be bygones, forgiving him for his past actions. The video came to Drew McIntyre's notice and he wasn't happy one bit.

"You gotta be f’in kidding me."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Drew McIntyre teams up with top WWE Superstar for the first time in 3 years after SmackDown goes off air

Unlike Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre didn't forgive Jey Uso

The Bloodline has targeted and put down a long list of top names over the past three years, including Orton and Drew McIntyre. While Orton forgave Jey Uso, McIntyre did not.

Shortly before Survivor Series, McIntyre turned heel and attacked Jey Uso with a vicious Claymore Kick, mere seconds before shaking hands with Rhea Ripley. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, McIntyre teamed up with the Judgment Day as the villains took on Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in a Men's WarGames match.

Jey Uso is a changed man now and it has been quite some time since he left The Bloodline. Jey met Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at SummerSlam 2023. Unfortunately, he lost the match after his own brother, Jimmy Uso, betrayed him that night.

Has Orton really forgiven Jey Uso? Or will The Viper patiently wait and strike when he feels that the time is right? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes