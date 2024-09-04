Top WWE star has a breakdown backstage after being attacked on show

A top superstar was knocked out cold in the middle of the ring tonight on a WWE show. SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green made a surprise cross-branded appearance on NXT to lay claim to a title shot. Instead, she was humiliated and later had a breakdown backstage. The star responsible for this was the newest NXT member, Giulia.

Chelsea entered the NXT arena after quite some time to interrupt an in-ring promo by Roxanne Perez. The Hot Mess walked in when the NXT Women’s Champion was sending a warning to WWE’s latest signee, Giulia, and challenged Perez for her title. Moments later, however, the Italian-Japanese star responded to Roxy’s call and entered the arena.

Before the star continued her conversation with The Prodigy, Chelsea Green swung at Giulia but was knocked out cold instead. Later, the official Instagram handle of WWE NXT uploaded a clip of Green where she was seen having an apparent breakdown after a vicious G-Trigger by the Italian-Japanese star.

“No! No! Get the camera out of my face! You know, you know what CW stands for! Challenger Worthy! Chugging Wine! And Chelsea Wins! Chelsea Wins! Chelsea Wins! Not that! Get out of my face! Get out!” screamed Green.

While Chelsea Green is currently mad about the attack, Giulia has challenged Roxanne Perez to a match when NXT moves to The CW Network. Moreover, if Roxy loses her title to the new challenger, she may not be able to break two legendary premium live event records that she is hovering about.

Roxanne Perez is close to eclipsing two former WWE women’s champions

During her promo this week, Roxanne Perez mentioned that she is now the second-best NXT Superstar in terms of PLE appearances and PLE wins. As noted by commentator Vic Joseph at NXT No Mercy, Roxy is second to IYO SKY in terms of the highest NXT PLE appearances and second to Asuka in terms of the highest NXT PLE wins.

If The Prodigy is able to bury Giulia just like several other women in the developmental brand’s roster, she will soon eclipse the veteran Damage CTRL stars. Perez has fired shots at both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer in the past after retaining her title at Night One of The Great American Bash against Thea Hail.

The show ended with Roxy and Giulia locking eyes with each other, with Perez holding her title high. It would be interesting to see if The Prodigy can keep her prestigious title when she puts it on the line against the Italian-Japanese star.

