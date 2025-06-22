Top WWE star claims Charlotte Flair is her fan

Charlotte Flair is a huge fan of a current WWE Superstar, if the latter is to be believed. Chelsea Green believes The Queen is her fan, judging by her recent post on X.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green took on Charlotte in a singles match. In the end, Flair locked in a Figure Eight for the big win over the former Women's United States Champion.

Shortly after the match, a fan posted a short clip in which Charlotte Flair can be seen mocking Green. The fan claimed The Queen was basically pledging her allegiance to Green. Chelsea noticed the post and responded to it, claiming Charlotte is her fan.

Trending

Check out the post below:

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

A major WWE legend thinks Charlotte Flair isn't one of the all-time greats

Ric Flair believes his daughter Charlotte is the GOAT of women's wrestling, and many of Flair's fans share this sentiment.

However, WWE legend Rikishi has a different opinion about The Queen. He recently shared his thoughts on Flair during the Off The Top podcast:

“No, I wouldn’t. Okay. No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her, before her time. You know, had they been young to be able to go… they can keep up with her. It wasn’t built like her, as far as pushing her as far as in superstar status. But there was these… there’s a few of them. There’s Miss Jackie, Miss Texas. Yeah, Miss Texas. Can you imagine Miss Texas [Jacqueline Moore] was young and in this era right now? The way that she worked. Ivory back in the day, right? She again, you know, these names that I’m throwing out there were kind of, like, never really pushed, pushed, but they were so good of workers that they were able to make other superstars.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Expand Tweet

Whether Charlotte Flair is the greatest of all time is up for debate, but many would agree that she is one of the greatest ever. Throughout her 10-year main roster run, she has done it all, enough to warrant a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More