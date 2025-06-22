Top WWE star claims Charlotte Flair is her fan

Charlotte Flair is a huge fan of a current WWE Superstar, if the latter is to be believed. Chelsea Green believes The Queen is her fan, judging by her recent post on X.
On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green took on Charlotte in a singles match. In the end, Flair locked in a Figure Eight for the big win over the former Women's United States Champion.
Shortly after the match, a fan posted a short clip in which Charlotte Flair can be seen mocking Green. The fan claimed The Queen was basically pledging her allegiance to Green. Chelsea noticed the post and responded to it, claiming Charlotte is her fan.
Check out the post below:
A major WWE legend thinks Charlotte Flair isn't one of the all-time greats
Ric Flair believes his daughter Charlotte is the GOAT of women's wrestling, and many of Flair's fans share this sentiment.
However, WWE legend Rikishi has a different opinion about The Queen. He recently shared his thoughts on Flair during the Off The Top podcast:
“No, I wouldn’t. Okay. No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her, before her time. You know, had they been young to be able to go… they can keep up with her. It wasn’t built like her, as far as pushing her as far as in superstar status. But there was these… there’s a few of them. There’s Miss Jackie, Miss Texas. Yeah, Miss Texas. Can you imagine Miss Texas [Jacqueline Moore] was young and in this era right now? The way that she worked. Ivory back in the day, right? She again, you know, these names that I’m throwing out there were kind of, like, never really pushed, pushed, but they were so good of workers that they were able to make other superstars.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]
Whether Charlotte Flair is the greatest of all time is up for debate, but many would agree that she is one of the greatest ever. Throughout her 10-year main roster run, she has done it all, enough to warrant a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction.