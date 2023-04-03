Top WWE star claims to have a "new streak" after winning at WrestleMania 39

Several top WWE Superstars picked up big wins at WrestleMania 39. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was one of the victors, and she now thinks she has a new streak going.

The EST took on Asuka in a RAW Women’s Championship match at The Show of Shows. The Empress of Tomorrow gave it her best in the ring, but Bianca Belair hoisted her over her shoulders for a devastating KOD for the win.

The champion was ecstatic with the outcome of her match. She appeared for the WWE WrestleMania 39 press conference after the show on Sunday and made a bold statement.

Bianca Belair said that she now has a "new streak" going in WWE. The original streak was held by The Undertaker, who won 21 matches at The Show of Shows without a loss.

"I definitely think this is the new streak. I did it at WrestleMania 37, main evented, didn't think I could top that. Went and stole the show with Becky Lynch last year at WrestleMania 38 and won this title and got to defend this title all year long against some amazing women and now to walk into WrestleMania now and step in the ring with someone like Asuka and defeat her and three-peat, it's been amazing,” Belair said.

She added:

"I think I'm hopefully on the road to being Mrs. WrestleMania, and hopefully, this is the new streak."

Belair currently has three consecutive wins at WrestleMania events. However, she is still very far away from achieving what The Undertaker did during his legendary career.

Bianca Belair named a WWE legend she wants to work with ahead of WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch lived her childhood dream by tagging with Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at WWE WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley has also had the chance to enter the ring with the legendary Beth Phoenix.

Similarly, Bianca Belair also has a legend in mind against whom she wants to perform one day. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae ahead of her title match at WrestleMania 39, The EST pointed out that she would love to compete against Molly Holly someday.

She said she shared the ring with Molly Holly at the 2020 Royal Rumble but wants to have a full-fledged match against her.

"I got the chance to get into the ring with Molly Holly for my very first Royal Rumble match, and it was like, very briefly. So, if anybody can talk her into coming back, I would love to enter the ring with Molly Holly again," Bianca Belair said.

A match between the two superstars could headline any premium live event. If Molly Holly does return for one more match in the ring, it will have to be against Belair.

