Top WWE star claims his rematch with Roman Reigns is "inevitable"

Roman Reigns has been one of the biggest names in WWE for almost a decade, with no signs of slowing down. The Tribal Chief's former Shield teammate, Seth Rollins, was recently asked about a potential rematch between the two, and he had an interesting response.

Debuting on the main roster together in 2012, the two stars ushered in a new era in WWE. Over the years, both stars have captured numerous titles and main evented several high-profile shows, including WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Rollins was asked when he and The Tribal Chief would cross paths again. The World Heavyweight Champion replied:

"I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade, and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time." (H/T New York Post)

The last time Rollins and Reigns faced off against each other was at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. Reigns narrowly retained his championship via a DQ finish.

Wrestling Legend on Roman Reigns' current storyline

The Head of the Table has ruled WWE's main event picture alongside his cousins, The Usos, for almost three years. However, last week on SmackDown, Jey and Jimmy chose to escape his control as they superkicked him to close the show.

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter looked back on last week's episode of the blue show while speaking on UnSKripted.

"I also loved this week; it totally shocked me, I loved being a fan watching this. The Bloodline storyline. The Usos totally turned against Roman Reigns. The shocking look on Paul Heyman's face told the whole story," said Apter. [19:23 - 19:45]

With the battle lines now drawn, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are set to face off against The Usos in a huge tag team match at Money in the Bank. The show will take place on Saturday, July 1.

