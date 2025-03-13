Top WWE star confirms he will never turn babyface - "I have no interest"

A popular WWE star has made it clear that he had no intention of ever turning into a babyface in the Stamford-based promotion, as he loves his heel persona. Logan Paul explained that he derives immense pleasure from the fans booing him.

Ad

The former US Champion is one of the most hated heels in all of WWE today. Despite Paul taking to wrestling like fish to water, fans never took a liking to him. However, the YouTube megastar leaned into this and embraced his character. He now consistently draws some of the loudest jeers in whichever arena he steps into.

In a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul stated that he soon realized how getting booed by the crowd was an art in itself. He added that he reveled in riling up the fans by criticizing the city he was in or by taking potshots at other big babyfaces. Paul went as far as to say that he enjoyed being a heel so much that he was no longer interested in being a good guy in WWE.

Ad

Trending

"Something happened where, a flip was switched and I realized how much power there was in being able to puppeteer and really artfully manipulate the crowd to play on the exact emotion you want them to feel or not. It’s a dance, and sometimes they are f***ing with me and are booing me out the building so it’s harder to get through my promos. Other times, I diss their favorite superstar or city. I found so much pleasure in it. Truthfully, at this point, I can never imagine being a babyface. I have no interest in it. I am in my pocket at the moment. I love it." [H/T: NoDQ]

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Weller wants to face Logan Paul in WWE

Elsewhere in the same podcast, YouTube star Joe Weller stated that he was inclined towards getting into professional wrestling. Weller added that he would love to face Logan Paul at a stage like WrestleMania if the opportunity came his way.

"I love wrestling man, I’d love to be in your (Logan Paul’s) position. I’m definitely not as popping as you are right now – there’s Speed, Kai Cenat and you in WWE out of the influencer world. Logan Paul vs. Joe Weller at WrestleMania, it’s happening. I’ll see you in the ring, I’m cashing in the Money in the Bank," said Joe Weller.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is currently feuding with AJ Styles on RAW, and going by the recent developments, it looks like a match between the two could go down at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback