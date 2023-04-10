Top WWE star "cried like a baby" backstage following Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' win at WrestleMania 39

In what was undoubtedly the most emotional match at WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' victory over The Usos tugged at the heartstrings of WWE star Becky Lynch.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All last week, Zayn and Owens ended the record-setting title reign of The Usos. After a back-and-forth contest in the show's main event, the longtime friends became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Following their win, Becky Lynch posted a message to her fellow WWE Superstars on social media. She also included a series of backstage pictures, which can be viewed below.

"I’m not too proud to admit I cried like a baby watching them win the main event of WrestleMania last Saturday. They deserve all the success in the world." (H/T WrestleTalk)

After defeating The Usos at 'Mania, Zayn and Owens have looked to establish themselves as credible champions. The duo picked up a solid victory over Street Profits on last week's RAW.

What is Sami Zayn like in real life?

When performing inside the squared circle, Zayn seemingly wears his heart on his sleeve in front of fans. But behind the curtain, the Canadian star prefers to keep his personal life private.

Despite this, former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Cable recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae that Sami Zayn is the funniest superstar backstage.

"My personal preference is Sami Zayn. I've had some conversations you wouldn't believe with that man, both philosophical and comical, and sometimes both at the same time. But yeah, I've had some really good conversations with him." [1:05 – 1:19]

Zayn has had a stellar past 12 months in WWE, with his storyline with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns leading him to win gold in the main event of WrestleMania.

