Top WWE star declares himself the "SATURDAY NIGHT CHAMPION"

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 06:35 GMT
A top WWE star has made a bold statement (Image Credits: WWE.com)
A top WWE star has made a bold statement (Image Credits: WWE.com)

A top WWE star has declared himself the "SATURDAY NIGHT CHAMPION". That superstar is none other than the man who could soon call himself the Intercontinental Champion, Penta.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Penta teamed up with Dragon Lee and AJ Styles in a winning effort against The Judgment Day. The babyfaces defeated the team of the reigning Intercontinental Champion and the World Tag Team Champions in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Penta also earned himself another shot at Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. He will challenge for the title on next week's Monday Night RAW. Taking to Instagram, the challenger declared himself the "SATURDAY NIGHT CHAMPION".

"MONDAY NIGHT PENTA. SATURDAY NIGHT CHAMPION. ZERO MIEDO FOREVER. Let them say we’re crazy, what do they know. NOTHING is gonna stop us now… 🤘🏻🔥" wrote Penta.

Check out Penta's post on Instagram:

Penta teased reuniting with his brother Rey Fenix in WWE

Penta and Rey Fenix have held tag team gold all across the world. However, they are currently on separate brands, with Fenix signed to SmackDown. Over on the blue brand, Fenix has briefly teamed up with now-former WWE star Andrade, as the duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Penta spoke about his run with Fenix as a tag team. He hinted at a potential future reunion. Penta said:

"I love my brother, I love Lucha Bros. Now, I enjoy my singles career. I think my brother [does] too because I don't know, maybe 15 years ago was the last time when we worked separate. After that, every single match, every single company, every single everything was together with the Lucha Brothers. As a tag team, we've conquered everything around the world but now the most important thing is here in WWE, the best company in the universe. Imagine the best tag team in the universe together again in the best company in the universe,"

Penta now has the opportunity to win his first singles championship in the Stamford-based company. However, he has to watch out for Rusev, whom he accidentally kicked on this week's RAW.

