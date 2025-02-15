Top WWE star explains why they plan on pulverizing Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green made WWE history by becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion to close out last year. She came up short in the Women's Royal Rumble but now has WrestleMania 41 in her sights. Several superstars are aiming at the target on Green's back, and one top star has promised a beatdown.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match is set to take place in two weeks, with the winner securing a WrestleMania 41 match against the champion that Charlotte Flair does not choose - either Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Tonight's SmackDown will feature Chelsea vs. Naomi in a Chamber qualifier to join Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi's partner Bianca Belair, plus the winner of Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez on RAW.

Naomi wants a spot in the Women's Chamber but seems more focused on revenge after Green mocked The Glow and her family in a viral impersonation video this week. She took to her Instagram Stories today with a clip of Green's video to explain why she plans on dragging the two-time TNA champion tonight.

"... just so yall understand why she's going to get dragged so bad tonight @chelseaagreen," Naomi wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Naomi's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Naomi on Instagram)

Tonight's loaded live WWE SmackDown episode will air from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the rest of the lineup: Solo Sikoa will appear, Los Garza vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest in an Elimination Chamber qualifier, plus Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax.

