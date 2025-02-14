Create
  • WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: Major world title match! Fallout from SHOCKING return & attack; Monsters collide; Major changes to Elimination Chamber

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 14, 2025 14:53 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

14:53 (GMT)14 FEB 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network. Tonight's show continues the Road To WrestleMania, but it will also feature build towards the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. As if that isn't enough, the program will deal with the fallout from Solo Sikoa's shocking return and attack on Cody Rhodes. Additionally, the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line as former friends finally collide. 

Below is what WWE has advertised for tonight's show:

- Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton.
- Fallout from Solo Sikoa's return.
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza.
- Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman.
- Chelsea Green vs. Naomi.
- And more!

As a reminder, the show begins at 8 PM EST, so be sure to join us as we break down all of the action from the blue brand's latest episode on The Road To WrestleMania!
