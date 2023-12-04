Top WWE star loses 12th consecutive match to Seth Rollins; last win was 17 months ago

A top WWE Superstar just lost his 12th consecutive match against Seth Rollins. His last singles victory over Rollins came in June 2022.

Rollins and Nakamura have feuded with each other on multiple occasions in the past. This year alone, the two veterans have faced off in more than a dozen matches.

When it comes to singles competition, though, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have battled on 12 occasions in 2023. Interestingly, Nakamura has lost every single match. Tonight, Rollins defeated Nakamura in a Street Fight at the Portland WWE live event. After about 20 minutes of intense back-and-forth, The Visionary picked up his 12th successive singles win over Nakamura in 2023. Check out the match below:

Rollins and Nakamura are two of the most respected veterans in WWE today. Rollins won the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions with a huge win over AJ Styles. He has since defended the coveted belt against some of WWE's biggest names, including Nakamura.

Nakamura's fans have been wanting to see him win the big one for years on end at this point. He is a two-time NXT Champion but has yet to win a top title on the main roster.

Drop your reactions to Nakamura's insane losing streak against Rollins in 2023 in the comments section below!