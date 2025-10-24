  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top WWE star says that The Vision is stronger than ever after betraying Seth Rollins

Top WWE star says that The Vision is stronger than ever after betraying Seth Rollins

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:46 GMT
Seth Rollins is no longer part of The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins is no longer part of The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed has made a bold claim regarding The Vision. He and Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins on the first RAW after Crown Jewel 2025, kicking the former Vision leader out of his faction.

Ad

Rollins was eventually written off WWE television due to an injury he suffered during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. This also forced him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he won at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk.

On X, Reed shared a photo of him and Breakker in action. The Aus-zilla claimed that The Vision was stronger than ever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We are stronger than ever." wrote Reed.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out Reed's post on X:

Ad

Rollins' exit from the group automatically led to Becky Lynch's exit, as well. At Clash in Paris, The Man helped her husband retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

The Vision now consists of Reed, Breakker, and Paul Heyman, who allied with Rollins at WrestleMania 41 by betraying Punk and Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins has real-life heat with Post Malone

Singer Post Malone wasn't happy with Seth Rollins' comments from the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Visionary mocked and took shots at Malone, who was at ringside for the show with Jelly Roll.

Ad

Speaking on INSIGHT, Roll revealed Malone's reaction to Rollins' actions. He said:

“I don’t know if he will get in the ring, but I can tell you this, he took that personal. Post don’t take much personal, but Post has text me 10 times, Yo, f**k that Seth Rollins guy. Post is the nicest dude ever, by the way. Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. Post kind of wants it, dude. When Seth was talking sh*t to him that night, Post was like, Dude, you’re being mean to me. F**k you. People are like, Jelly Roll, you’re the nicest guy ever. I was like, you haven’t met Post Malone. I’m kind of an a**hole sometimes. Post Malone, always nice guy,”

With Rollins absent from WWE TV, CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to battle it out for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications