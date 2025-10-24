Top WWE star says that The Vision is stronger than ever after betraying Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed has made a bold claim regarding The Vision. He and Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins on the first RAW after Crown Jewel 2025, kicking the former Vision leader out of his faction.Rollins was eventually written off WWE television due to an injury he suffered during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. This also forced him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he won at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk.On X, Reed shared a photo of him and Breakker in action. The Aus-zilla claimed that The Vision was stronger than ever.&quot;We are stronger than ever.&quot; wrote Reed.Check out Reed's post on X:Rollins' exit from the group automatically led to Becky Lynch's exit, as well. At Clash in Paris, The Man helped her husband retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.The Vision now consists of Reed, Breakker, and Paul Heyman, who allied with Rollins at WrestleMania 41 by betraying Punk and Roman Reigns.Seth Rollins has real-life heat with Post MaloneSinger Post Malone wasn't happy with Seth Rollins' comments from the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Visionary mocked and took shots at Malone, who was at ringside for the show with Jelly Roll.Speaking on INSIGHT, Roll revealed Malone's reaction to Rollins' actions. He said:“I don’t know if he will get in the ring, but I can tell you this, he took that personal. Post don’t take much personal, but Post has text me 10 times, Yo, f**k that Seth Rollins guy. Post is the nicest dude ever, by the way. Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. Post kind of wants it, dude. When Seth was talking sh*t to him that night, Post was like, Dude, you’re being mean to me. F**k you. People are like, Jelly Roll, you’re the nicest guy ever. I was like, you haven’t met Post Malone. I’m kind of an a**hole sometimes. Post Malone, always nice guy,”With Rollins absent from WWE TV, CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to battle it out for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.