Top WWE star seemingly injured immediately after return; Jey Uso looked concerned

A top name seemingly got injured tonight at the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.

At MSG, Sami Zayn teamed up with Jey Uso, and the duo took on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. JD McDonagh's interference during the final moments of the bout helped The Judgment Day pick up a huge win over the crowd favorites.

After the match, Sami Zayn could not walk and was checked on by Jey Uso and the referee. The latter was seen calling WWE personnel for assistance. Check out the footage below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zayn recently shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle, thanking the WWE Universe. He wrote the following in the caption of his post:

"Haven’t been very active on here lately. It’s been a very crazy and in some ways a difficult time for me, but I’m very grateful to be in these great cities with such great fans to end what has been such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. My career has been so unbelievable, every show is a gift. Thank you all, just know I am very happy to be there with you guys."

Sami Zayn headlined WrestleMania this year and also had an incredible short-lived feud with Roman Reigns on the road to 'Mania. Here's hoping Zayn isn't seriously injured.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will share more updates on Zayn's condition in the coming hours as and when they become available.