Top WWE star shares claim that he should have been the 2K24 cover star

WWE 2K24 went viral today as the cover superstars and other details were revealed for the upcoming video game. One top superstar recently reacted to a fan claim about the cover, hinting that he deserves to be the cover star.

It was announced today that Cody Rhodes will be on the WWE 2K24 standard edition cover, while Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will share the deluxe edition cover. The 40 Years of WrestleMania edition cover will feature graphics of Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, the two-man DX team, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Bret Hart, Bianca Belair, Andre the Giant, and Hulk Hogan.

The big reveal led to lots of discussion among fans on social media, with some celebrating the covers and others wishing their favorite superstar got the nod. One fan took to Instagram story and posted a mock WWE 2K24 cover with LA Knight, and the graphic caught the eye of The Megastar.

"@reallaknight The Cover We Should Have For WWE 2K24," the fan wrote.

The SmackDown star re-posted the image to his massive fanbase. Knight also attached his "Welcome to LA" theme song by Def Rebel. The former TNA World Champion seemingly agreed with the fan and many others who wanted to see the 41-year-old grace the WWE 2K24 cover.

Screenshot of LA Knight's WWE 2K24 post on Instagram Stories

WWE 2K24 will be released on Friday, March 8, for Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X.

LA Knight is set to battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble

The 37th annual Royal Rumble will be held this Saturday. The Undisputed Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends in a Fatal Four-Way against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. Knight has ridden a wave of popularity in recent months and has seen himself inserted into the world title picture now and again.

Although it is unlikely that he will win the title, Eric Bischoff thinks Knight, along with Styles, could be worthy of a title win. Speaking on 83 Weeks, the Hall of Famer explained why The Megastar and The Phenomenal One should be taken seriously.

"It all comes down to, from a business perspective, who do they wanna elevate? Who do they want to take a step up? Arguably I would look at, for discussion, I would say LA Knight. Come from out of nowhere. His star is ascending. He hasn't reached his peak. He certainly hasn't gone over peak. He's making forward progress fast, so there's an argument for that discussion. I think AJ Styles has been a sleeper that can overdeliver. An argument there too," he said. [From 1:40:01 – 1:40:43]

Knight defeated Styles by DQ due to interference from The Bloodline on last week's SmackDown. Their first-ever singles match went just under five minutes.

