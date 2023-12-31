Top WWE star shares heartfelt story of how she knew what she wanted to do in life

A top WWE star knew what she wanted to do in life at such a young age. It was a heartfelt story that shows anything is possible.

Kayla Braxton started her broadcasting career after graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. She hosted her own web and TV segments in Orlando, Florida, before WWE came calling in 2016.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Braxton shared that she already knew what she wanted to do when she was nine. She wanted to be on television, and her dream began following an inspiring event in her life.

"In the South, if you know we have this thing called 4H and it's like agriculture, sewing, whatever. We all were required to compete in one of these things and I saw public speaking on there. We had to give a speech and I noticed all the other kids had notecards. I was like I'm gonna memorize mine and I did and I won. I didn't even tell my foster parents I was doing this because I didn't want to disappoint them when I didn't win. They were so proud of me and that was the first time an adult was proud of me. I was like, 'Well, this is what I'm gonna do for the rest of my life,'" Braxton said.

Kayla Braxton manifested her dream into reality, which is always great to see. She has been part of the biggest wrestling company in the world for almost eight years now and running. She currently has a variety of roles, including host and backstage interviewer for SmackDown.

Kayla Braxton left WWE's The Bump in September 2023

Kayla Braxton was one of the original hosts of WWE's The Bump when it started in 2019. Braxton announced in September 2023 that she was leaving the show the next and would be replaced by Megan Morant.

According to WrestleZone, Braxton will remain involved in the show and help with its presentation and videos. She also teased a potential show with R-Truth, who returned in November following an injury.

