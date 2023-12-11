Top WWE star shares personal update ahead of RAW

A WWE star sent a message to her followers on Instagram ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kayla Braxton has been with WWE since October 2016 and currently works as an interviewer and host. She's currently assigned to SmackDown, but she shared a personal update on Monday morning.

Braxton opened up about her struggles with mental health in the past few years. She even gave some advice on how to start the journey to improving one's self.

"Been a rough year for a lot of us for all kinds of reasons," Braxton wrote. "Hell, it's been a rough few years. I've been working through my own mental health journey and have taken steps I've avoided in the past because 'I'm a strong independent woman don't need anybody.' But asking for help is the strongest thing any of us can do. I'm working on myself and I'm here for anyone else who wants to start their healing journey as well. We got this."

Kayla Braxton shared this on her Instagram stories.

Kayla Braxton recently came under fire from some WWE fans for taking a shot at CM Punk, who made his triumphant return at Survivor Series last month.

Braxton would then send a message to all the people who were angry at her for the remarks about CM Punk, asking the WWE Universe to chill.

Kayla Braxton left WWE's The Bump in September

Kayla Braxton has been a part of WWE's The Bump since it began back in 2019. She announced her departure from the show back in August and was replaced by Megan Morant. Her final appearance was in early September and she had an emotional goodbye.

"I was really honored to get to come on here on the ground floor to what it is today," Braxton said. "I know it is only going to grow even further, but all of your support every single week has meant the absolute world."

Despite leaving the program, Braxton continues to help with the show's presentation and videos regularly. She also recently teased having her show with R-Truth, as per WrestleZone.

