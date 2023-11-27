WWE star reacts to criticism from CM Punk fans

A WWE star has reacted to negative feedback from fans after taking a shot at CM Punk earlier today.

Punk is one of the most controversial stars in professional wrestling while simultaneously being one of the most popular as well. He was fired by All Elite Wrestling following a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All Out 2023. He made his shocking return to WWE last night in Chicago at the end of Survivor Series 2023.

Kayla Braxton poked fun at Punk today on social media by pointing out that the grass is greener in WWE. During his rivalry with MJF in AEW, Punk told Friedman that the grass isn't greener in WWE. This was in response to MJF teasing "the bidding war of 2024" when his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires.

Braxton followed up on her joke about Punk after she got a negative reaction from wrestling fans on social. She noted on her X/ Twitter account that she was only kidding and was excited about what was next for Punk in the promotion.

"Just landed and seeing all the replies I got to my tweet about Punk. Guys I’m just having fun like all of you. I was equally as shocked and I’ve never even met the guy. I’m pretty pumped to see what happens moving forward. I may be an employee but I’m also a WWE fan. Chillll 😎," she wrote.

Triple H shares photo with CM Punk backstage at WWE Survivor Series

Triple H shared a photo with CM Punk that went viral following Survivor Series 2023.

Punk returned after the Men's WarGames match and got an incredible reaction from his hometown crowd. Following his shocking return, the former AEW World Champion is scheduled to appear tomorrow night on WWE RAW in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Game took to social media after Punk showed up at Survivor Series and shared a photo of the two backstage. He noted that it was a cold day in hell following the 45-year-old's first appearance in the company since 2014.

"Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries," Triple H shared.

Triple H stated that he was excited to see what was next for CM Punk in WWE and claimed that the veteran was "back home." Only time will tell if things will work out between CM Punk and WWE this time around.

