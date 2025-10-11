Top WWE star spotted in the crowd watching John Cena vs AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena and AJ Styles had an all-time classic in their final match against each other at Crown Jewel 2025. A top WWE star who belongs to RAW was spotted watching the match.John Cena would pick up the victory over AJ Styles by using The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver before following it up with the Attitude Adjustment. After the match, there was nothing but love between the two rivals, who closed out their rivalry in the best way possible. During the match, they paid tribute to several WWE and TNA superstars with whom they crossed paths and impacted their careers in some way, shape, or form.A major name who was watching the match from the crowd was CM Punk, who wasn't booked for Crown Jewel. Perhaps he wanted to soak in the energy from the audience.If so, it was a great decision as it was the match of the night. Although he wasn't booked for the Premium Live Event, Punk could very well be on Monday Night RAW in Perth.If he crosses paths with The Vision, then it's going to be interesting to see what happens. There was a big tease of the group splitting ways with Seth Rollins if he lost to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but now that he has won, the faction is likely to be stronger than ever.All indications lead to the same conclusion - The Vision will more than likely be heading for war at Survivor Series 2025. There are a whole bunch of names that are in the running for the opposing team. Roman Reigns is one of them, although he told The Usos that he didn't want to see their faces until Christmas. CM Punk is another obvious name. John Cena seems very unlikely to be in the mix as he has no involvement with The Vision.