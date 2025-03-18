Top WWE star targeting the IC Title instead of world championships makes no sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE isn't short on championships, but the world titles remain the most wanted prizes in the company. Vince Russo finds it odd that Penta has decided to go after the Intercontinental Championship when his priorities should be different.

Penta has steadily gotten used to new surroundings, receiving impressive reactions since his debut. He has lately been involved in a series of matches with Ludwig Kaiser.

The former AEW star defeated the Imperium member in a No Holds Barred match this week on RAW, and after the win, made his Intercontinental Title intentions clear in a brief promo.

Bron Breakker successfully defended the gold in the main event and required Penta's help to fight off The Judgment Day. RAW ended with Breakker and Penta's face-off with the Intercontinental Championship being in focus.

For starters, Vince Russo believed every WWE star at a higher level should aspire to become a world champion. In Breakker and Penta's case, Vince Russo felt WWE could have booked an angle around the two and not just relied on a championship.

Russo explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Here's what makes no sense again! We got Penta, he gets the microphone after the match. Why is he going after the IC Title? Why would anybody want a second-tier title? Why? The way you do that is to shoot some kind of an angle between Penta and Bron Breakker. Now you make it personal. But for him to say I don't want the WWE Title, I don't want Gunther's title, I want the IC Title. Okay." [From 18:00 onwards]

Bron Breakker and Penta will most likely battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship. All hints suggest it could be one of the many WrestleMania feuds.

