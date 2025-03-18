  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top WWE star targeting the IC Title instead of world championships makes no sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

Top WWE star targeting the IC Title instead of world championships makes no sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Mar 18, 2025 08:24 GMT
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker's second IC Title reign began in October 2024 [Image via the WWE star's Instagram handle]

WWE isn't short on championships, but the world titles remain the most wanted prizes in the company. Vince Russo finds it odd that Penta has decided to go after the Intercontinental Championship when his priorities should be different.

Ad

Penta has steadily gotten used to new surroundings, receiving impressive reactions since his debut. He has lately been involved in a series of matches with Ludwig Kaiser.

The former AEW star defeated the Imperium member in a No Holds Barred match this week on RAW, and after the win, made his Intercontinental Title intentions clear in a brief promo.

Bron Breakker successfully defended the gold in the main event and required Penta's help to fight off The Judgment Day. RAW ended with Breakker and Penta's face-off with the Intercontinental Championship being in focus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

For starters, Vince Russo believed every WWE star at a higher level should aspire to become a world champion. In Breakker and Penta's case, Vince Russo felt WWE could have booked an angle around the two and not just relied on a championship.

Russo explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Here's what makes no sense again! We got Penta, he gets the microphone after the match. Why is he going after the IC Title? Why would anybody want a second-tier title? Why? The way you do that is to shoot some kind of an angle between Penta and Bron Breakker. Now you make it personal. But for him to say I don't want the WWE Title, I don't want Gunther's title, I want the IC Title. Okay." [From 18:00 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Bron Breakker and Penta will most likely battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship. All hints suggest it could be one of the many WrestleMania feuds.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if the transcription is used.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी