Top WWE star teases blood-feud with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes walked out of WrestleMania XL as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. His first title defense will be against either LA Knight or AJ Styles, depending on tonight's number-one contender's match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Things seem to be headed in a fresh direction for The American Nightmare in this new era, but Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has no intention of bowing out silently. He told Rhodes on the March 25 episode of WWE RAW that he would make him bleed. By the end of the show, that is exactly what he did.

Cut to the RAW After WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss made one more promise. He teased a future title match between the two, and it seems like he doesn't intend to let up. He fired another shot at Rhodes in his recent post on Instagram.

"I love taking out the trash in the rain. I’m gonna bleed you boy. The hard way. For life. As the Final Boss rides off into the sunset, You and all the @wwe talent and executives remember this… It didn’t have to be this way. But now it’s the only way. Don’t f*ck with the Final Boss. Because the Final Boss always has the FINAL SAY. Do not go gentle into that good night," wrote The Rock.

Meanwhile, The Megastar of WWE called his rival AJ Styles a "perpetual loser" ahead of their WrestleMania XL rematch on SmackDown tonight. While Knight fighting for the world title is something that fans want to see, since his popularity skyrocketed last year, there is a major issue with a potential title contest of that stature.

Bully Ray elaborates why Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Championship is a bad idea

LA Knight's rivalry with The Bloodline in the fall of 2023 resulted in a one-on-one match with the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, at Crown Jewel. Reigns retained, but the fans were put off by the result.

The Megastar received another shot at The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble this year, albeit with Randy Orton and AJ Styles thrown into the mix. And once again, Reigns retained.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray, who is a fan of both Knight and Rhodes, touched upon the former TNA star's potential showdown with The American Nightmare at Backlash France later this month and lamented on the fact that the company did not have a heel with the capability to go toe to toe with the champion.

"I think you're potentially cutting the audience. I'm not going to say in half. But what if ¾'s of the place cheers for Cody, but ¼ of the place cheers for LA Knight? Cody needs to have his back against the wall at all times. Cody is the type of champion that needs to be fighting underneath at all times. And my concern is that they don't have the type of heels that can keep the pressure on him, like Brock Lesnar did. Or Cody having to overcome, like the torn pec muscle. Or what Roman, or the beatdown that Rock gave him in the rain in Chicago with the blood," he said.

It appears Rhodes has managed to fend off some A-List WWE Superstars in the past year, from Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns. However, The Final Boss has a win over Cody. A storm may be coming toward The American Nightmare soon.

