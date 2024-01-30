Top WWE star told Jade Cargill, "I'll do my best," before Men's Royal Rumble match

A short backstage clip featuring a top WWE name and Jade Cargill is currently making the rounds on Twitter.

Jade Cargill had an incredible showing in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She came out at #28 and eliminated three female stars, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi, lasting a little over 10 minutes. Unfortunately, Cargill was eliminated by Liv Morgan during the final moments of the match, and she failed to win her debut Royal Rumble match.

After the contest, Jade Cargill shared a heartfelt moment with CM Punk backstage. The duo hugged, and Punk told Cargill the following: "I'll do my best." Unfortunately for The Second City Saint, he failed to win the Royal Rumble as well, despite coming quite close to being the last man standing in the ring.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's advice to fellow WWE star Jade Cargill

Last year, Jade Cargill spoke with Bootleg Kevin and opened up about the advice that she received from CM Punk.

Check out her comments below:

“Just stand on what you believe. Don’t be a pushover. I admired that because, coming into the business and being new, a lot of people, it’s like you almost have to shape yourself a little bit. I know who I am. I’ve lived several lives, I’ve lived real life, just because I didn’t want to do this all my life or because I didn’t put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me as less than, and I refuse to let anybody treat me any different. Outside of these lines, I’m a human being and you’re not going to treat me like anything else. I’m not saying that anyone treated me any type of way. [You hear about people treating others different], especially on the indies.” [H/T Fightful]

Punk suffered an injury at WWE Royal Rumble and will miss WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what's in store for Jade Cargill at The Show of Shows. Her encounter with Bianca Belair in the WWE Royal Rumble match hinted at a potential 'Mania match between the two women.

Drop your reactions to Punk and Cargill's wholesome backstage moment!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here