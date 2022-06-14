"It's an added pressure"- Top WWE star on his upcoming match against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Riddle shared his thoughts on the newly-added stipulation for his match against Roman Reigns on Friday.

The Bloodline's Special Counsel Paul Heyman made his way to the red brand this week to announce a special stipulation. If Riddle loses his upcoming bout against The Tribal Chief, he can never challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title again, as long as Reigns is still champion.

Speaking about the incident on RAW Talk, Riddle stated that although the stipulation is extra pressure, he still fancies his chances against The Head of the Table.

"It's an added pressure, but I thrive under pressure... At the end of the day, I don't care what stipulation Roman Reigns needs to put on my match to feel better, to go to sleep at night as long as he shows up on Friday night SmackDown and I get to get my hands on him and get that vengeance for my best bro, Randy [Orton] and I get to take that WWE Undisputed Universal Championship off the Tribal Chief's waist." (2:22 to 2:56)

Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the stipulation for the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle match

On SmackDown this Friday night, Riddle will finally have a chance to settle the score with Roman Reigns after weeks of beatdowns from The Bloodline.

The Original Bro became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last week when he defeated Sami Zayn on the blue brand.

While Paul Heyman's announcement on RAW might have raised the stakes for the bout, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter pointed out a big flaw in the stipulation:

"I think the stipulation from Heyman was he could not challenge Roman for the title if he comes up short. But what if he wins Money in the Bank? Then the stipulation means nothing."

Friday's bout against Riddle will be Roman Reigns' first singles match on TV since winning the title unification match at WrestleMania 38. One can assume that The Tribal Chief will be looking to make a statement at the expense of Riddle.

However, The Original Bro is more motivated than ever after The Bloodline took out Randy Orton in a post-match assault and will be hoping for retribution.

