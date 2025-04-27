Top WWE Superstar bids goodbye after SmackDown this week; Tiffany Stratton 'likes' heartbreaking post

A top WWE Superstar has bid goodbye to fans for now following the latest episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. The WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has reacted to the viral social media post.
A little while ago, Chelsea Green took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of the U.S. Capitol Building, with a caption reading, "Goodbye for now @WWE. This is my farewell address."
Tiffany Stratton took notice of it and 'liked' her Instagram post.
Check out her Instagram post below:
This comes after Green lost her Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega in a rematch from last week. The two women engaged in a back-and-forth contest that saw Piper Niven and Alba Fyre try to cause outside interference.
However, the tables were turned when the referee ejected The Secret Hervice from ringside. Vega saw an opportunity and she took it, nailing Green with a Code Red to pick up the first singles title win of her career.
Chelsea Green has since been struggling to hold back her emotions, and her recent Instagram post has only raised questions about her immediate status with the company. Will she get a rematch anytime soon? Only time will tell.
What's next for Tiffany Stratton in WWE?
Tiffany Stratton is riding high as the WWE Women's Champion. She solidified her title reign when she defeated Charlotte Flair on Night One of WrestleMania 41.
But it seems her past has come back to haunt her again.
On SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, Nia Jax returned to ambush The Buff Barbie and staked her claim on the WWE Women's Championship, the title she lost via Money in the Bank cash-in to Stratton earlier this year.
With the Backlash Premium Live Event right around the corner, a match between the two former rivals could be on the cards.