Top WWE Superstar claims Sami Zayn doesn't have what it takes to be a champion

Sami Zayn recently became the #1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, reigning champion Gunther believes that Zayn doesn't have what it takes to be in his position.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Zayn won a six-man Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender for the title. He last eliminated Chad Gable in the match.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Ring General warned his WrestleMania 40 opponent and sent his best wishes to the latter.

"I do not believe Sami Zayn has what it takes to be in my position, it is unrealistic! Good luck, Sami." wrote Gunther

Booker T wants Gunther to chase the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after his match against Sami Zayn

Booker T wants Gunther to focus on the World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania XL. The title is currently held by Seth Rollins, who will face Drew McIntyre at the Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker discussed the possibility of Sami Zayn winning the Intercontinental Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He believes this could lead to Gunther shifting his focus to the World Heavyweight Championship. Booker said:

"I see Gunther, he's done his job I think by making that title a title that could pretty much catapult you to the next level is giving it relevance again. I think the ultimate underdog going into this match is Sami Zayn and I'm gonna tell you right now if Sami wins that match, the crowd is going to go nuts,"

He added:

"So, I'm thinking from that perspective, Gunther's a guy that could lose it and get it back and go on another run. I mean, but that babyface chasing that heel is something that has always been a tool that we have used in this business but the rabbit can only chase for so long. That's just the way it is. [I think it's time really for Gunther after WrestleMania to start looking at that World Title.] I mean, that's what I think too but I'm not gonna say it."

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for 642 days as of this writing.

