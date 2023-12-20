Bianca Belair recently expressed her desire to face the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, in a dream match.

The EST of WWE and The Eradicator had several one-on-one matches during their time in NXT. However, they only went head-to-head once during a gauntlet match on Monday Night RAW since their promotion to the main roster. While Belair is now on SmackDown, Ripley is on RAW.

In a recent interview with 102.5 The Block, Belair spoke about her dream matches in the Stamford-based company. She claimed she wanted to square off against Charlotte Flair and Ripley.

"My dream match since I've walked into WWE, walked through the halls of the performance center when I was in NXT was when, you know, looking up at the wall and seeing Charlotte Flair on the wall. And, you know, being like, if I'm ever in the same ring with her, I know that I'm doing it right, I've made it. And I've always saw myself in her because she is Charlotte Flair and everybody kinda forgets that she was a collegian athlete, she had zero wrestling experience, coming in. Her father is Ric Flair but she actually came to the PC just like I did and learned from the ground up. So, I always saw myself in her. I always wanted to have a match with her," she said.

The SmackDown star added:

"And of course Rhea Ripley. I feel like we are both at the top of our game. We are the forefront of a new generation of women's wrestling. So, I think us going head-to-head will be like close in the future." [5:02 - 6:00]

Bianca Belair has major praise for Charlotte Flair; says her injury has opened up a WrestleMania spot. Check out the details here.

Bianca Belair reacted to Charlotte Flair's injury on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair recently sustained a knee injury during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. The Stamford-based company later announced that The Queen will be out of action for nine months.

Following the announcement, Flair tweeted a broken heart emoji. Belair commented on The Queen's post with a heart hands emoji, showing support for her co-worker.

Expand Tweet

WWE calling up 24-year-old top NXT Superstar following Charlotte Flair's injury ahead of WrestleMania 40 should happen, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit 102.5 The Block and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.