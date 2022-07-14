"Everybody loves Big E" - Top WWE Superstar heaps praise on Big E

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose heaps praise on The New Day's Big E.

The powerhouse of The New Day is one of the most beloved characters on-screen and off-screen. Last year, E won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed his contract on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE championship.

He became the third African-American WWE Champion in the company's history. However, his reign quickly ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. Earlier this year, the former WWE Champion was involved in a freak accident during his match with Ridge Holland on SmackDown which put him on the shelf for a while.

During the latest episode WWE's The Bump, Mandy Rose was asked about her favorite moment of the year for ESPY and here is what she picked:

"I think I'm gonna go with Big E. I just love Big E. He's an amazing human being. Everybody loves him. There's gotta be something when you're just loved by everybody." (From 1:02:52 to 1:03:03)

It will be interesting to see when E recovers from his neck injury and returns to the ring.

Big E's WWE cash-in is nominated for a ESPY

Earlier this year, E broke his neck during a match against Ridge Holland. During the match, Holland botched a move which led to the accident. However, no surgery was required for the former WWE Champion and he is currently working on his injury. Unfortunately, there is no timetable on his return.

Earlier today, ESPYS announced their final four nominees for the best WWE moment of the year 2021-2022. The nominees are The Undertaker's Hall of Fame ceremony, Cody Rhodes' return to WWE, Big E's cash in on Bobby Lashley and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. After the announcement, The Powerhouse of The New Day went on Twitter and urged fans to vote for him:

"Please continue to send in your pity votes. I also have a mildly uncomfortable bunion if that helps"

It will be interesting to see which moment is awarded with ESPY. Last year, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks won the award for main eventing WrestleMania 37. Fans are also expecting him to return to the ring as soon as possible, but as of now there is no expected return date for the former champion.

