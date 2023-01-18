Top WWE Superstar "loves" Seth Rollins' hair while brutally assaulting him

The Judgment Day member Finn Balor shared a hilarious photo of Seth Rollins as he grabbed the latter by his hair. Balor also claimed with an emoji that he "loved" Rollins' rebooted golden hair.

During the latest episode of RAW, WWE Superstars Balor, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz collided in a six-man elimination match for the United States Championship. Ultimately, The All Mighty defeated five other men and will lock horns with Austin Theory for his title.

There was a spot in the match when Rollins and Balor were the only two in the squared circle. The Demon took the opportunity and pulled The Visionary by the hair as the two men went at each other with back-and-forth shots.

The 41-year-old star brutally charged at Rollins as he suffered in pain. Balor took to Twitter to share that he was sarcastically high over the heels of Seth Rollins' hair with a smiling face and heart emoticon.

"Seth @WWERollins Hair," Balor wrote.

You can check out The Demon's tweet below:

Seth Rollins opened up on his WrestleMania 39 goals

After a brief injury scare on Monday Night RAW, Rollins recently revealed his WrestleMania 39 goals.

The Visionary is currently at odds with Austin Theory, to whom he lost the US Championship at the Survivor Series: WarGames. However, the two men recently collided in an incredible rematch on the red brand, with Rollins apparently injuring his knee during the match.

Rollins took to Twitter to express his desire to headline this year's WrestleMania 39.

"Really feeling like main evening Wrestlemania this year," Seth Rollins wrote.

You can check the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

The Visionary was previously featured in the main event of WrestleMania 31. The original main event of the show was a match for the WWE Championship between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, during the match, Rollins cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract, transforming it into a Triple Threat.

Do you think Seth Rollins will feature at WrestleMania 39 main event? Sound off in the comments section below.

