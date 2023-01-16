Seth Rollins reveals his WrestleMania 39 goals after injury scare on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins recently revealed his goals for WrestleMania 39 after a brief injury scare on Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary is currently feuding with Austin Theory, to whom he lost the United States Championship at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The two men recently collided in an incredible rematch that took place on RAW, and during the bout, Rollins apparently injured his knee.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins expressed his interest in headlining this year's WrestleMania 39 show.

"Really feeling like main evening Wrestlemania this year," wrote Rollins.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Really feeling like main evening Wrestlemania this year. Really feeling like main evening Wrestlemania this year.

Rollins was previously featured in the main event of WrestleMania 31. The original main event of the show was between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.

However, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the match, turning it into a Triple Threat in the process.

Vince Russo criticized Seth Rollins for thinking he's "over" with fans

Vince Russo has been critical of Seth Rollins for quite some time. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he bashed the former Universal Champion for thinking he's "over" with fans.

Russo made a bold claim, stating that Rollins wouldn't be recognized by fans in public.

"I hate to say that, I swear to God, but this is the God honest truth because guys, I've said this again and again and again, the marks have made it to the ring. When they start singing and he encourages them to sing my song, that is Seth Rollins thinking he is over. Meanwhile if he went grocery shopping in Kroger tomorrow, nobody would know who the freak he is. But that's him believing that he is over. No, bro, you're not over. You're wasting my time," said Russo.

Last year at WrestleMania 38, Rollins competed against the returning Cody Rhodes in a losing effort. It remains to be seen who his opponent will be at this year's grand show.

