Seth Rollins breaks silence after potentially sustaining serious injury on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has issued a statement on social media after seemingly sustaining an injury on WWE RAW this week during his match against Austin Theory.

The two stars were involved in another battle for the United States Championship in the show's main event, which was won by the 25-year-old star. During the bout, The Visionary tweaked his knee, allowing his opponent to gain an advantage over the situation.

Fan footage showed WWE personnel helping him backstage after the show went off the air, and it appears that the injury might be legitimate.

Seth Rollins recently sent out a three-worded tweet that references the time he injured his knee in 2015. He used the same slogan to hype up his return during that time, which could mean he's preparing to make another comeback soon.

"Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim," wrote Rollins.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE commentator Corey Graves came to Seth Rollins' aid on RAW

The Visionary has a grim history of knee injuries, which have kept him out of action for months. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he and the referee threw up the 'X symbol' after the injury happened, but the former WWE Champion was able to finish the match.

He collapsed on his way backstage after the show, and Corey Graves and other personnel escorted him to the back. WWE hasn't issued an update regarding the injury, and it's currently unknown if Rollins will be taken off the TV to recuperate.

He is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and it'd be unfortunate for him to be injured again, especially since the WrestleMania season is about to begin.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' recent tweet? Sound off in the comments section below!

