Top WWE Superstar pitches surprise return to NXT

Could a top WWE Superstar appear at NXT Battleground later this month?

Over the past year, many talents from RAW and SmackDown have appeared on Tuesday nights to help WWE's third brand get more attention and viewership. This even resulted in Dolph Ziggler having a short run as NXT Champion. So it doesn't seem like any idea regarding utilizing main roster talent would be off the table.

Former NXT Women's Champion Bayley took to social media recently to pitch to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels about a pitch for her to return to the black and gold brand to be a special guest referee in a future match between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Tweeting out:

"@roxanne_wwe @CoraJadeWWE @ShawnMichaels I will be their trainer/special guest ref if you need. Swear to call it straight down da middle *fingers crossed emoji*," Bayley said in a tweet.

Who will become the new NXT Women's Champion at Battleground?

Bayley's pitch is intriguing since there is a good possibility of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade reigniting their longstanding rivalry at Battleground in the Women's Championship Tournament finals.

Cora Jade turned on Roxanne Perez last year shortly after the duo won the Women's Tag Team Titles last July. Their feud lasted until October, when Roxanne Perez finally got her revenge on Cora Jade and defeated her in a Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc.

No other remaining combination in this tournament would be a better matchup than Perez and Jade. It seems like these two are destined to be the new Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa of the black and gold brand.

What do you make of Bayley's pitch? Would you enjoy seeing her referee the finals of the Women's Championship Tournament at Battleground? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

