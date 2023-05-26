Top WWE Superstar has plans for his retirement ready after 25 years in wrestling

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has seemingly addressed his retirement plans after spending over 25 years in the professional wrestling industry.

AJ Styles debuted in 1998 and spent most of his early career competing in various independent wrestling promotions. WCW was the Phenomenal One's first big break in 2001. He then jumped ship to TNA, where he remained from 2002 to 2013.

Styles left TNA for a brief stint in ROH before joining NJPW. The former world champion joined WWE in January 2016 and debuted as the #18 superstar in the Royal Rumble. Despite being eliminated by Kevin Owens, he entered the arena to a massive pop and quickly became a fan favorite.

Ahead of the championship match at Night of Champions against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, The Phenomenal One appeared on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. When asked what he wants to achieve in wrestling, the 45-year-old responded that he wants to end his career on his terms.

"I would think that going out the way that you want to, not going out the way you have to, that’s all I want to do. I just wanna be able to finish and go out the way I want to, and I know that's a hard thing because injuries are the reason for a lot of retirements... So I'm just hoping to finish. I wanna finish, and I wanna finish my way and not due to injury," Styles said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

AJ Styles sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Night of Champions

In a recent video by WWE, The Phenomenal One shared that he is aware of the magnitude of his match at Night of Champions against Rollins.

The Visionary and Seth Rollins climbed the mountain top to get their hands on the new World Heavyweight Championship introduced by Triple H a few weeks ago on WWE RAW.

After arriving in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the 45-year-old was asked to weigh in on the title bout, given the pressure of taking on Seth Rollins.

"Now the magnitude is definitely something different. This is the World Heavyweight Championship, the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion, now that we've introduced a new championship. I'm excited about it. I like having the opportunity to be in a position like this. It is a lot of stress and I think I work well under stress. So bring it on, let's get it done," AJ Styles mentioned.

Check out the video below:

The two former world champions are no strangers to each other and would leave no stone unturned to grab the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen how things pan out between Rollins and Styles at WWE Night of Champions.

