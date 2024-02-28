Top WWE Superstar reacts to lucky RAW escape going viral

WWE Superstars often make the news for various reasons, and they go viral for unexpected happenings at times. One veteran grappler is reacting to seeing his name in the recent headlines.

Monday's RAW took place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Before the show, The Miz took to Instagram to post about how he was locked in a backstage room. The post was published at around 6:30pm ET, and it was noted how workers were trying to open the door to free them. The A-Lister later appeared during a backstage RAW segment, so we know he made it out.

The Chick Magnet took to Instagram today to react to how his Instagram post made the news. The 43-year-old included a screenshot that shows his coverage in between articles on two celebrities - Wendy Williams and Emma Stone.

"I’m on #WWERaw every Monday and getting trapped in a room makes the news. [tears of joy face emoji x 4]. Well I guess yahoo news confirms I am indeed a celebrity. [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]," he wrote.

The Miz has been busy on The Road to WrestleMania 40 with no clear direction. Coming out of Royal Rumble, the former 2-time WWE Champion defeated JD McDonagh, but lost an Elimination Chamber qualifier match to Logan Paul. He then teamed with R-Truth and DIY for a loss to The Judgment Day last week on RAW.

Former WWE star gives major credit to The Miz

The Miz and Damien Sandow have worked dozens of matches together since their WWE developmental days in 2006.

The veteran talents eventually teamed up in WWE and became World Tag Team Champions. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for a recent interview, Sandow fully credited The A-Lister for the success of his character at that time.

"I think there was no Mizdow without Miz. And if I didn’t have a subject to base my satire on, I wouldn’t have had that. So that’s a testament to the timing Miz and I had. Miz and I are, you know, I say we’re friends. Like, we haven’t really talked or anything. But if we saw each other, it’d be cool. Like, there’d be 'what’s up, man?' We came up in OVW and stuff. And out there though, we had timing about it, because that’s all that was. It was Miz doing his thing and then allowing me to do my thing. And then going into it, he was very, very cool about it. Our best moments were not discussed. Truly, they weren’t, we didn’t talk about them. They happened organically," he said. [From 43:06 to 44:01]

The last WWE TV match between the two veterans came on April 20, 2015 as The Miz picked up a RAW win over Sandow, who was working as Damien Mizdow. Their last time working together came at a non-televised live event on July 12, 2015 as Sandow and Curtis Axel defeated Miz and Adam Rose.

How would you book The Miz at WrestleMania 40? Do you think Miz deserves another top title push? Sound off in the comments below!